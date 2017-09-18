‘Alt-Right,’ ‘Sriracha’ Among Over 250 New Words Added To Merriam-Webster Dictionary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Merriam-Webster has expanded its dictionary, adding over 250 new words and definitions.
One of the new words has created headlines this year: “alt-right.”
Lawsuit Alleges Deputy Coroner, Police Officer Had Sex At Death Scene
The dictionary defines alt-right as a “right-wing, primarily online political movement or grouping based in the U.S. whose members reject mainstream conservative politics and espouse extremist beliefs and policies typically centered on ideas of white nationalism.”
Merriam-Webster also decided to get spicy with their new words by including “sriracha.”
“New vocabulary is the spice of life, and among this group of new additions is sriracha—the pungent hot pepper sauce now appearing on even diner counters where only ketchup formerly reigned,” said Merriam-Webster.
Cops: Pa. Man Who Didn’t Want To Drink Alone Breaks In With Beer
Merriam-Webster even added “troll” and “ransomware” to the dictionary.
“Also frequently (but not necessarily) internet-related we have a new sense of troll meaning ‘to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts,’ and the threat of ransomware, which is malware that requires the victim to pay a ransom to access encrypted files,” said Merriam-Webster.