Malcolm Jenkins Still Confident: ‘We’re The Team To Beat In The NFC East’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins was far more pleased with the way the Eagles’ defense played in the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday than in the Eagles’ opener against the Washington Redskins. He also came away with a feeling that these Eagles have a chance to be something in the NFC East—and okay with declaring it.

“We played a really good game for three-and-a-half quarters. Obviously, we let some mistakes catch up to us in the end there, but I thought we played well,” Jenkins said. “I don’t think we have a tackling problem. From a defensive standpoint, it’s something we might be able to work on individually.

“The communication was far better [against Kansas City] than it was the first week. For the most part, we had two passes that got away. The one from [Travis] Kelce involving in the beginning of the game and the one against Jalen [Mills] later in the game [on Chris Conley’s 35-yard reception with 4:42 left to play].

Checkmate play. Jalen Mills in press coverage vs. Chris Conley. Decent coverage, but perfect throw. Conley runs a 4.35!! Crazy fast. pic.twitter.com/TQOoxKO9dd — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) September 18, 2017

“Those are two plays we can tighten up. Other than that, those plays didn’t hurt us too bad. When you can come out of a game saying you only gave up two passes of over 20 yards, that’s usually a win for us. From a defensive standpoint, we’re still searching for game-changing plays. We do need to tackle better and correct the mistakes we made. Small things to be consistent.”

Against a good team, the Eagles stayed with a playoff-bound Kansas City team. The Eagles also find themselves in an NFC East race that’s rather muddle. It’s early, but there are no clear-cut teams to beat in the division. Like the Eagles, the Cowboys and Redskins are all 1-1. No one team appears dominant over the others.

There may not be much difference between the Eagles, Cowboys, Redskins and New York Giants—right now.

“We’re home this week and we have the home opener, we have plenty of motivation this week with the New York Giants coming to our place,” Jenkins said. “If you ask me, I would say that we’re the team to beat [in the NFC East]. We obviously we have to prove that. I have confidence in these guys.”