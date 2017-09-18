LeGarrette Blount Doesn’t Care About Your Fantasy Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeGarrette Blount did not register a single carry in Sunday’s loss at the Chiefs.
But he doesn’t care about your Week 2 goose egg (1 point in PPR formats) in fantasy football.
“I really could care less about all y’all fantasy teams, get outta my mentions with that (expletive),” Blount tweeted on Sunday after the game.
The 30-year-old veteran running back was acquired this offseason by the Eagles after rushing for a league-high 18 touchdowns and winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots. So, naturally, Blount was drafted in almost every fantasy football league this summer.
After two weeks, Blount has just 14 carries for 46 yards and two catches for one yard, including a touchdown — saving his Week 1 fantasy performance.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is receiving criticism for calling 50 pass plays to just 13 runs in Sunday’s 27-20 loss.