Firefighters Rescue Koala Tucked In Car’s Wheel Arch

AUSTRALIA (CBS) –– Australian firefighters made an incredible rescue after a driver finds a koala tucked in the wheel of their car.
The vehicle owner says they heard cries coming from the car’s wheel when they saw this little girl staring back. Rescuers jumped into action and quickly removed the wheel to get to the frightened animal.
Workers removed the koala and gave her a much-needed bath. They monitored her for a week before releasing her back into the wild.
“After everything she has been through, she has so much stress and trauma,” said Fauna Rescue Jane Brister. “Currently, she has found the biggest fork in the tree. She is snuggled up and fast asleep.”
Rescue workers say the koala was covered in grease and only suffered minor injuries.
They say it’s not unusual for koalas to seek shelter in strange places.