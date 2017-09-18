Forbes: Eagles 10th Most Valuable NFL Franchise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are now worth $2.65 billion, according to a new list released on Monday by Forbes. That’s good for the 10th most valuable NFL franchise.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie bought the team for $195 million in 1994.
Related: Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 2
The Eagles have $430 million in revenue and $63 million in operating revenue. Just two years ago, the Eagles were valued at $2.4 billion — the 9th most valuable franchise. Last year, they were 10th most valuable at $2.5 billion.
The Dallas Cowboys ($4.8 billion), New England Patriots ($3.7 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion), and San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) round out the NFL’s top five most valuable franchises.