Forbes: Eagles 10th Most Valuable NFL Franchise

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are now worth $2.65 billion, according to a new list released on Monday by ForbesThat’s good for the 10th most valuable NFL franchise.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie bought the team for $195 million in 1994.

Related: Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 2

The Eagles have $430 million in revenue and $63 million in operating revenue. Just two years ago, the Eagles were valued at $2.4 billion — the 9th most valuable franchise. Last year, they were 10th most valuable at $2.5 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys ($4.8 billion), New England Patriots ($3.7 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion), and San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) round out the NFL’s top five most valuable franchises.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch