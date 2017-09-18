Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 2

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, Studs And Duds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles hung in there for most of the game against Andy Reid and his consistently playoff-bound Chiefs at Arrowhead. That’s not easy to do.

But there were opportunities for the Eagles to win the game, and that part of the 27-20 loss is frustrating, especially Doug Pederson’s decision to call 56 passes to just 13 runs. And other than Pederson, not many Eagles really had bad performances.

Here are the Eagles’ Week 2 studs and duds.

 

Duds

 

3. Nelson Agholor

 

After a career-high 86 receiving yards in Week 1, Agholor came back to life against the Chiefs. He was unable to create consistent separation all day, and was targeted just three times. He did catch one of those three targets, which was a late touchdown.

Agholor played 55 snaps, while rookie WR Mack Hollins played just 17. Hollins had three catches on three targets.

2. Wendell Smallwood

 

Part of the problem was he wasn’t given enough opportunity, but Smallwood tallied just four rushing yards on three carries.

1. Isaac Seumalo

 

The Chiefs had 6.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. Seumalo struggled all game.

 

Studs

 

3. Mychal Kendricks

 

Kendricks continued his impressive play on Sunday, recording 4.0 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and 1 QB hit.

2. Rasul Douglas

 

The rookie CB was forced to play more on Sunday with Ronald Darby and Douglas stepped up to the challenge. Douglas recorded 4.0 solo tackles, 1 pass defended, and just 22 allowed total yards.

1. Alshon Jeffery

 

Jeffery was targeted 13 times, catching seven of them for 92 yards and his first Eagles touchdown.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch