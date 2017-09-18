Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles hung in there for most of the game against Andy Reid and his consistently playoff-bound Chiefs at Arrowhead. That’s not easy to do.

But there were opportunities for the Eagles to win the game, and that part of the 27-20 loss is frustrating, especially Doug Pederson’s decision to call 56 passes to just 13 runs. And other than Pederson, not many Eagles really had bad performances.

Here are the Eagles’ Week 2 studs and duds.

Duds

3. Nelson Agholor

After a career-high 86 receiving yards in Week 1, Agholor came back to life against the Chiefs. He was unable to create consistent separation all day, and was targeted just three times. He did catch one of those three targets, which was a late touchdown.

Agholor played 55 snaps, while rookie WR Mack Hollins played just 17. Hollins had three catches on three targets.

2. Wendell Smallwood

Part of the problem was he wasn’t given enough opportunity, but Smallwood tallied just four rushing yards on three carries.

1. Isaac Seumalo

The Chiefs had 6.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. Seumalo struggled all game.

Studs

3. Mychal Kendricks

Kendricks continued his impressive play on Sunday, recording 4.0 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and 1 QB hit.

2. Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas played 39 snaps (74%), had 4.0 solo tackles, 1 pass defended, and was @PFF's highest graded Eagle (83.2). Pretty solid debut. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) September 18, 2017

The rookie CB was forced to play more on Sunday with Ronald Darby and Douglas stepped up to the challenge. Douglas recorded 4.0 solo tackles, 1 pass defended, and just 22 allowed total yards.

1. Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery was targeted 13 times, catching seven of them for 92 yards and his first Eagles touchdown.