National Constitution Center Celebrates Constitution Day With Free Admission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Admission is free Monday at The National Constitution Center. Sunday was the 230th anniversary of the day the Constitution was signed, but the celebration is continuing.
The Constitution Center was buzzing with students from all over the region marking Constitution Day. Stephanie Ruiz of Reading was one of them.
“We’ve seen the Bill of Rights which was very interesting,” said Ruiz. “They have the original copy. So I felt kind of like the movie, Nicholas Cage.”
The movie “National Treasure.” But Jane Cowley of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, says there was even more treasure for 47 new citizens who took the oath Monday.
“There are always people who want to be U.S. citizens. It’s a long path, it’s not necessarily easy. It takes several years,” said Cowley.
Cowley says more than 30,000 new citizens will be sworn in at 200 naturalization ceremonies this week.