Man Who Had More Than 76,000 Files Of Child Porn Pleaded Guilty

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man who authorities say had one of the largest collections of child pornography ever seized by law enforcement in New Jersey has pleaded guilty.
John DeFay admitted Monday to distributing child porn. Prosecutors will recommend that the 48-year-old Pitman man receive a seven-year prison term when he’s sentenced Jan. 12.
Authorities say DeFay was among 40 men arrested as part of a statewide child pornography crackdown last year. He admitted using file-sharing software to make multiple child porn files available to others online, including more than a dozen that were downloaded by a state police detective as part of the investigation.
Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in July 2016 and found more than 76,000 videos and images of child porn on his computer equipment.
