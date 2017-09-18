Penn Doctor Raising Money For Alzheimer’s Research Through 5K Race, Walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease and the treatment options are limited.

That’s why millions of families struggling with the disease are hoping research can ease some of the burdens.

The memory walk and 5K are coming up this weekend as the money raised goes to the Institute on Aging at Penn Medicine, which is doing some groundbreaking and very promising research on Alzheimer’s disease.

The event was started by a doctor with a very special interest.

“He was a great guy. Very kind, very fair, and always there for all of us,” said Dr. P.J. Brennan, chief of medicine at Penn Medicine, about his dad, Joseph Brennan.

Memories of a beloved father who’s mind was stolen by Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s very difficult. The grief starts before the person passes because they are slowly slipping away in front of you,” said Brennan.

And for a doctor, who’s supposed to be able to make people better, it was especially hard for him.

“There’s nothing that stops the disease or cures the disease,” said Brennan.

Instead of feeling helpless after his dad died, Brennan started a 5K race and memory walk to raise money for Penn’s Institute on Aging.

“I thought it would be a fun way to get my community here together and bring some attention to the work that the Institute on Aging does and raise some money for this novel research,” said Brennan.

The institute is considered a world leader in research on neurodegenerative diseases. Money from the run/walk supports pilot grants.

“Here’s great research going on here and and I wanted to help foster it,” said Brennan.

He’s not just the organizer, Brennan is also a devoted runner.

“I placed last year in my age group,” he said.

Brennan says it’s about staying healthy and having fun, while raising money that hopefully someday help find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and all in honor of his dad.

“I think about him a lot in run up to the race, he’s always on my mind,” said Brennan.

Penn’s 6th annual 5K for the IOA Race and Memory Mile Walk is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 24. The race raises funds for research of Alzheimer’s and other aging-related diseases at Penn’s Institute on Aging.

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Penn Park in University City.