3 Die As Buses Collide At New York City Intersection

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a New York City intersection has left three people dead.

Police say the crash in Flushing, Queens, killed a pedestrian on the sidewalk, the tour bus driver and a passenger on the city bus.

Sixteen other people are hurt, some seriously, in the crash at 6:15 a.m. Monday.

A building also was hit. Mayor Bill de Blasio says experts are working to make sure it is secure.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota says the buses spun around, which indicates “an enormous amount of speed.”

