Visit Philly Launches New Campaign Aimed At Attracting African-Americans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visit Philadelphia just launched a new ad campaign titled, “We Got You.” It’s aimed at a demographic known for its loyalty.
“We Got You” includes a series of five web videos that takes audiences on a tour of Philadelphia food, fashion, culture and history.
“I want people, black people, to see this video and say, ‘oh my gosh, Philly is so dope.'”
Jenea Robinson is senior Media Manager created the video campaign, which is hosted by Tariq Black Thought Trotter from the Roots. It also includes other well-known icons to show off hidden Philly gems to attract the African-American traveler.
“They know what they like and increasingly what they like is what Philadelphia has.”
President and CEO Meryl Levitz says studies show African-Americans want a special invitation to see Black History, a unique shopping experience, local, owner operated shops, music, art and culture. And if they come here – and love it — 72 percent surveyed said they would come back.
Click here to checkout the new campaign: