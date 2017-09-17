The Good, Bad & Ugly Of The Eagles

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were some things to like, and a number of things to dislike in the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Good

Tight end Zach Ertz 53-yard deflected reception in the last :30 of the first half. The play was wasted by a missed 30-yard field goal by rookie kicker Jake Elliott. Ertz finished with a team-high 5 catches for 97 yards.

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s third-and-13 scramble for a first down to the Kansas City 43 early in the fourth quarter.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins’ coverage on Travis Kelce on third-and-four at the Eagles’ 16, which forced a Kansas City field goal on the Chiefs’ first possession.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks’ 5-yard sack in second quarter on a second-and-11 at the KC 41. In the first quarter, Kendricks’ pass defense on the Chiefs’ first possession, knocking the ball away on a first-and-10 at the Eagles 22. Kendricks then followed in the second quarter by taking down the Chiefs’ dangerous Kareem Hunt for a 1-yard loss.

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott’s 34-yard field goal on the Eagles’ first possession. It was a great confidence boost for the rookie. Elliott followed that by kicking the ball into the end zone. Elliott later hit a game-tying 40-yarder with 11:57 to play.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s 3-yard sack on a third-and-5 at the KC 42.

Defensive lineman’s Brandon Graham and Tim Jernigan shared sack after the Darren Sproles fumble at the Eagles’ 24 with 1:06 left in the first half.

Defensive end Chris Long’s 5-yard sack at the Eagles’ 44 that forced KC to punt on its initial second-half series with 9:13 left in the third quarter. It was Eagles fourth sack of the game.

Eagles Too One Dimensional In 27-20 Loss To Chiefs

Receiver Alshon Jeffery being alert to notice he wasn’t touched that resulted in the first touchdown of the game—a 16-yard reception from Carson Wentz with 4:08 left in the third quarter, giving the Eagles their first lead, 10-6.

Rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas’ pass break up on a slant by Albert Wilson with 11:07 left to play, giving the Eagles a chance to go ahead.

Tight end Trey Burton’s recovery of an onside kick that gave the Eagles a last gasp.

Receiver Nelson Agholor’s 9-yard, fourth-quarter TD reception that gave the Eagles at least a chance to tie.

The Bad

Center Jason Kelce’s holding call on the Eagles’ first drive of the second half at the Kansas City 14.

Cornerback Jaylen Watkins missed tackle on Tyreek Hill on a third-and-six at the KC 29 on the Chiefs’ second possession.

Receiver Torrey Smith’s drop on second-and-4 at the Eagles’ 13 late in the second quarter.

Ertz’s drop with 5:39 left to play on a second-and-13 from their 22.

The Ugly

Defensive end Vinny Curry allowing Alex Smith to escape after what looked like a sack at the Eagles’ 36 on a third-and-4. Smith scrambled for a first down and it eventually led to the Chiefs’ go-ahead score.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s missed 30-yard missed field goal at the end of the half. It’s a good way to lose a job in the NFL.

Five missed tackles on Kareem Hunt on Kansas City’s second drive on a first-and-10 at the Chiefs’ 43.

Running back Darren Sproles’ fumbled punt late in the first half, which led to Cairo Santos’s go-ahead 39-yard field goal with :21 left in the first half.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo had a tough time, which manifested itself in the Eagles’ third-and-10 at their 25 with just over 3 minutes left in the half. Dee Ford bull rushed over Seumalo for a 9-yard loss.

Rookie defensive end Derek Barnett getting caught inside, allowing a gaping hole for Hunt’s 53-yard third-quarter touchdown run.