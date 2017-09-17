Peace Day Philly Kicks Off Weeklong Series Of Local Activities

By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — International Peace Day is this Thursday, but a week of local activities begins Sunday.

Ultimately peace begins with the actions of individuals, says Peace Day Philly organizer Lisa Parker.

“We really would hope that Philadelphians and people across the region would just do one thing on September 21st that they feel contributes to peace,” said Parker.

There are nearly two dozen workshops, concerts and film screenings all week, for Peace Day Philly. The centerpiece event is a noontime moment of reflection Thursday at Rittenhouse Square.

“A day of pause from some of our patterns of behavior, some of our ways that we might communicate with other people. This is what we can control,” said Parker.

In a world reeling from racial tensions, terrorism and nuclear threats — Parker says Peace Day may be needed now more than ever.

A list of Peace Day Philly activities can be found at www.peacedayphilly.org.

