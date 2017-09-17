New Fringe Festival Program Looks To Pump Up The Volume

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique program takes place this week that’s designed to pump up the volume on Philadelphia’s nightlife by putting the focus on the men and women who get partygoers on the dance floor.

The event is part of the 2017 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. It’s titled: “Who Rocks the Party: A Roundtable Discussion with Philly’s Best DJs.”

“I hope to spark a conversation around nightlife.”

Evon Burton is founder of The Anderson Street Project, an online platform for Philadelphia’s R&B and hip-hop artists, bands and events. He organized the event to highlight the men and women who get draw the people to the clubs and parties.

“What is it like to be the driver and the moving force behind the nightlife scene.”

The roundtable will include legendary house disc jockey, DJ Britt who’s worked with six Grammy Award winning groups; also DJ Diamond Cuts, the first and only woman to have her only DJ slot on Philadelphia radio and Matthew Law who deejays the Roots Picnic and some of the hottest parties, among others.

“I’m going to talk about their inspiration as music fans and what we can do as music fans to help make the city a better place.”

The free event is Tuesday and takes place at South Restaurant at Broad and Mt. Vernon. The conversation starts at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information: