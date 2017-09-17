Latino Economic Development Takes Center Stage At Annual Festival In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was a time to celebrate economic development, family, and culture among the Latino community in North Philadelphia.

But not far from the minds of some was the possible end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that allows children brought to the United States by parents who entered the country illegally to remain here.

Since 1979, the La Feria del Barrio Festival has celebrated Latino culture by featuring live Latin music, dancing, food and crafts at a block party between Huntingdon and Somerset Streets in North Philadelphia.

And on Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people came out for the annual event.

“I think this is fantastic how we can all come together and celebrate diversity and culture.”

Many at the event say with the possibility that the DACA immigration policy will end, this festival is more important than ever before to show people in the Latin community, whose futures in this country are up in the air, that they stand with them.

“It’s a great way to really bring in the community together and closer to really have unity.”

“This is very exciting for us. This is something that is a great joy. This is a time I think when the community really comes together to celebrate what’s here in North Philadelphia.”