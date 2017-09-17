Last Minute Contract Talks Between Methacton School District, Teachers Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last minute talks are happening Sunday between officials of a Montgomery County school district and its teachers union. If there’s no deal, the teachers will go on strike tomorrow.
If there’s a strike, 5,000 students and their families in the Methacton School District will be affected.
The district and the union, the Methacton Education Association, which represents more than 400 teachers, have been negotiating since January. The union says teachers are getting salaries that are below average in Montgomery County and they’ve agreed to pay freezes and benefit changes in recent years.
But what triggered the call for a strike, the union says, is the district asking the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board for an option called fact-finding. If that had been approved, the teachers couldn’t strike for two months.
If there’s no deal, the district’s strike contingency plan goes into effect. That includes temporary child care that would be available for students from kindergarten through the sixth grade.>
A spokeswoman for the school district says parents will be notified if there’s a strike or not by 8 p.m. Sunday.
One Comment
Let them strike. It’s not like they’d find such cushy jobs in the private sector.