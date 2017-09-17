Facing Major Money Problems, Teachers In Camden Turn To Crowdfunding For Help

CAMDEN. NJ. (CBS) — It’s no secret that the school district in Camden has long experienced funding problems. But teachers have found great success raising money through private donations for special projects.
From computers and iPads, to virtual reality headsets and 3-D printers, the money raised by individual teachers on DonorsChoose.org is giving students the tools to compete.
“Our kids from Camden have to be able to meet the demands of a 21st century global workforce,” said Special ed teacher Thomas Levy. “Without this proper technology, we can’t provide that to them.”
Levy has raised $45,000. Teachers at Woodrow Wilson High School have combined to raise $160,000 all together to help students like Amanda Colon develop an interest in technology.
“The little robots over there. How to do coding and all that,” Colon said. “It’s fun. It’s really fun.”
Every dollar raised by teachers at Woodrow Wilson is being matched by Townsend Press, a company based in Cherry Hill.