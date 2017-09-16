Thousands Attend Philly Oktoberfest On South Street

By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Oktoberfest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s going to be lots of beer consumed these next few weeks. That’s because Oktoberfest officially got underway on Saturday.

Part of South Street in Philadelphia shut down to celebrate the start of the popular German festival.

Thousands filed onto South Street outside Brauhaus Schmidts for one reason: “Oktoberfest!”

Lynn Purvis was there with her daughter Corrie.

“It’s so much fun, tons of people dancing, music, beer life is good,” said Purvis.

They both had on their Dirndls.

“We were actually at the Oktoberfest in Munich last year, so we’re like we have to wear them again in Philly,” she said.

It wasn’t all about the beer though, brats and other German food were served as a live band dressed in Leterhosen provided the oom-pah music.

