Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causing Delays On I-295 In Camden County

BELLMAWR, NJ. (CBS) — An accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays along I-295 in Camden County, New Jersey.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes, north of Exit 26 (I-76/I-676/Route 42 in Bellmawr).
Authorities say a tractor-trailer overturned and caused a fuel spill.
All northbound lanes are closed but traffic is still getting by on the shoulder.
Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
The accident is also causing some delays along Route 42.