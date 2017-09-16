Kevin Hart Pledges To Send 10 Philly Kids To College

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia native Kevin Hart has made a pledge to send 10 kids from his hometown to college.
The funnyman took to social media Friday to make the announcement.
“Philadelphia, I’ve made a decision to send 10 kids to college this year. Ten kids will get an education, free, courtesy of Kevin Hart and HartBeat Productions. I support dreamers, baby. We’re gonna make our presence felt…They gonna feel us.”
Hart has not released further information on how the 10 kids will be selected, but did say in his Instagram post, “I’m about to start making major moves. This is the 1st of many. More information to come soon.”
Last month, Hart posted on social media saying he would be donating $25,000 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and called on other celebrities to do the same. He also donated $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon this year.
Earlier this year, the city of Philadelphia honored Hart with a mural on Germantown and Eerie Avenues, just a block from where he grew up. A resolution was issued making July 6, “Kevin Hart Day.”
The media mogul has since done stand up comedy, starred in movies, penned a book, and brought a billion dollars to the box office. He attributes his success to a tight circle and Philly roots.