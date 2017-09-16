Google Launches Internet Safety Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Google has launched an Internet safety program for kids and their parents.
Be Internet Awesome is an online safety program designed to teach elementary school-aged children to be Internet smart, alert, strong, kind, and brave.
“That includes managing what you share, recognizing phishing and scams, and protecting privacy,” said Google safety expert Charlotte Smith.
Smith says the program also includes an online game called ‘Interland.’
“Kids play as a character that goes through different worlds and each little world teaches kids a lesson,” she explained.
Lessons like “share with care.”
“Things that you post on the Internet now, don’t just stay there. They can affect your future. And that’s college, that’s your friendships,” said Smith.