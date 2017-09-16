Funeral Held For NJ Sailor Killed In USS McCain Collision

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) –– Funeral services were held in Cherry Hill Saturday afternoon for 22-year old Kenneth Aaron Smith. Smith was killed when the USS John McCain crashed off the coast of Malaysia last month.

Motorcycles and police cars lined the parking lot of St Andrews Methodist Church as a giant American Flag hung from a fire truck. Inside, services were held for Kenneth Aaron Smith, a 2013 graduate of Cherry Hill East.

2 Rescued From Riptide In Wildwood

Jack Shinn is regional director with Patriots Guard, an organization that offers motorcycle escorts during military funerals. Shinn says he and the 30 volunteer riders with him would do more than just be an escort. They would also pick up whatever other slack they can.

“Give them the time and the space to mourn the way they need to, whatever that is,” said Shinn. “And that’s really what we do. We try not to be in the way anymore than necessary, and I always tell the family whatever you need from us we’ll do it.”

Smith was one of 10 sailors killed in the crash of the USS John S McCain.