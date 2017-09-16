Fire Crews Rescue 2 Dogs From Storm Drain In Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities made an unusual rescue Friday night when they pulled a pair of dogs from a sewer in Bucks County.
Members of the Lower Southampton Fire Department, Feasterville Fire Company, and Lower Southampton Police Department worked together to remove two large dogs who were found 16 feet down inside a storm drain.
Images posted on Lower Southampton Fire Department’s Facebook page show rescue crews using ropes to descend down into the storm drain to safely remove the dogs.
The dogs appeared to be unharmed.