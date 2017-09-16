El Train Derails Along SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of a partial derailment of a SEPTA train along the Market-Frankford Line.
It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at SEPTA’s Spring Garden stop at Spring Garden and Front Streets.
SEPTA says approximately 30 people were aboard the eastbound train when one of the rail cars jumped the tracks. The transit agency says all of the passengers were safely evacuated from the train.
There were no reports of injuries.
SEPTA says construction was being done on the tracks at Spring Garden at the time of the accident.
Officials are investigating the cause of the derailment.
SEPTA is running shuttle buses between 8th Street and Berks.
