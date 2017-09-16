Eagles Injury Report: RB Donnel Pumphrey Out, OT Jason Peters Likely To Return

By Kevin McGuire

Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey will be out of action this week as the Birds head west to face the Kansas City Chiefs. A “significant” torn hamstring will mean Pumphrey will have to sit on the sidelines until he is ready to go. That means he will have no other choice than to watch his teammates try to slow down last week’s rookie sensation at running back, Kareem Hunt.

And slowing down the Chiefs offense will be a tall order for the Eagles, even coming off a solid outing in their season opener against Washington. The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby to an ankle injury in the Week 1 win, although the extent of the injury was far less damaging than initially feared to those watching the coverage of the injury on TV. Darby will be out of action for the next four to six weeks. The Eagles had another cornerback pop up on the injury report this week, but a minor thumb injury for Jalen Mills did cost him any practice time this week. Mills, who had his first career interception last week, should be good to go against the Chiefs.

The Eagles will have some minor depth concerns at defensive tackle. Destiny Vaeao, who is listed behind Fletcher Cox on the depth chart, is out with a bad wrist. Vaeao did not practice at all this week. Defensive end Brandon Graham has been bothered by a minor triceps injury but did not miss any practice this week.

Another defensive backup, safety Corey Graham, was listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Graham is coming off a hamstring injury, but he was able to participate in full practices all week, suggesting he should be available should he be called into action.

On the offensive side of the ball, all eyes are locked on offensive tackle Jason Peters. After suffering a groin injury in the season opener, Peters has been a full practice participant this week and looks as though he should be ready to step right back on the field this week.

This week, the Eagles tried out kickers to replace the injured Caleb Sturgis. To fill the void in the kicking game, the Eagles added Jake Elliott, who had been on the practice squad for the Cincinnati Bengals. Sturgis was placed on injured reserve, but can return later this season once he recovers from a quad strain.

Doubtful

LB Najee Goode (forearm)

DE Brandon Graham (triceps)

CB Jalen Mills (thumb)

OT Jason Peters (groin)

Questionable

S Corey Graham (hamstring)

Out

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

DT Destiny Caeao (wrist)

RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring)

