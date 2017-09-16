Could AC Get A Quick Start On Sports Betting? Lobbying Group Says Maybe.

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — The U.S. Supreme Court opens its new term in a couple weeks. One of the issues the high court will debate is the effort to lift a federal ban on sports betting in all but four states.

One group in favor of that change suggests, if it happens, Atlantic City’s got an advantage on other locales ready to make the move.

The American Gaming Association, based in Washington, looks at the political landscape in the 14 states that have passed legislation that could pave the way for sports betting if the justices approve.

What sets Atlantic City apart from the rest? Well, it’s New Jersey’s action that’s being debated, which sort of gives AC a heads up.

“There isn’t going to be a lot of back and forth dialogue about whether sports betting should be legalized in the state,” association spokesman Steve Doty told KYW Newsradio. “They’re ready to go. They’ve made it clear that they want it.”

He thinks a thumbs up would pave the way for sports bets in New Jersey shortly after a decision, expected by June of next year. And there’s a lot on the line.

“A regulated market could produce up to $875 million in economic output for the state’s economy, produce up to 4400 jobs and $192 million in tax revenue,” he added.

Arguments before the high court are expected either late this year or early next.

The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA have argued against any change on federal law, which bans sports wagering in most of the country.