Man, Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Atlantic County

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating a double homicide in Buena Borough.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Wheat Road, just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man shot to death inside a parked car, along with a 23-year-old woman.
Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.
There are no suspects or leads at this point.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police.