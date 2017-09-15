Zeoli Show Log 09.15.17

3pm- President Trump continues to nominate conservative judges to appellate court positions. The latest wave of nominees include Ryan Wesley Bounds, Elizabeth L. Branch, and Gregory G. Katsas.
3:40pm- The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a law banning the sale of foie gras in California.
4pm- Donald Trump spoke to the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Andrews.
4:20pm- After being asked by a TMZ reporter what he would cook for Donald Trump, television chef Anthony Bourdain joked about serving the President hemlock- a poisonous plant.
4:50pm- On today’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg suggested that Antifa was a made up organization.
5pm- During a White House Press Briefing, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster explained that there is a military option in regards to dealing with North Korea’s continued aggression.
5:10pm- After approval from President Trump, 11 year old Frank Giaccio followed through with his offer to mow the White House lawn.
5:20pm- Senator Pat Toomey joins the show to discuss his bipartisan meeting at the White House, boarder security, and the importance of tax reform.