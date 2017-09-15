Upcoming Community Events

At the 11th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut, dogs and the people who love them will walk the 1.5-mile scenic route at the Navy Yard to raise funds for PAWS’ efforts to save Philadelphia’s homeless animals. The dog walk and fall festival includes: a pet costume contest, talent contest, “Ask the Vet” and “Ask the Trainer” booths, agility course, photo booth, paw print/paw painting station, adoptable dogs, plus live music, food trucks, and fun for the whole family!
When: Saturday, October 14, 2017. Check-in begins at 9am; start strutting at 11am!
Where: The Navy Yard (4500 S. Broad Street). Plenty of free parking!
Rain date: Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Registration fee: $25 per person (FREE for children 12 and under!). All participants get a PAWS eco-bag and dog bandana at the event.
Looking to adopt? Dozens of PAWS dogs waiting for loving homes will be on hand. Come meet your new best friend!
Raise money for PAWS: Every Mutt Strut registrant receives a personalized fundraising page. Ask family, friends, and colleagues to support your efforts on behalf of Philadelphia’s homeless animals and bring us closer to becoming a no-kill city!
For more information and to register, visit www.pawsmuttstrut.org.