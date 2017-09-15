Ty Bennington Makes A Visit To Chester County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The TV personality who gave homes an “Extreme Makeover” for years is making a stop in Chester County on Saturday.

Ty Pennington, of Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fame, says he loves visiting.

“Let’s just say I love the sense of humor that comes out of the Philly area,” Pennington said.

And he’ll be at the afternoon grand opening of Rotelle Studio(e) in South Coventry, the brainchild of custom home builder Rotelle Development Company.

When it comes to building these days, Pennington says a lot of people want to blur lines – or walls to be more exact.

“I think the indoor/outdoor home is really becoming a huge deal because, basically, if you’re becoming a foodie like a lot of people are, then chances are, when you’re building a home, you’re also looking for a second kitchen outside, sort of like your grill area,” he said.

Pennington says he’s been staying busy with different projects, including building a house for mom, but not as quickly as he did for others on TV.

“It took me a little longer than a week I will tell you that. More like two years. But hey, you know, some things just can’t be done in a week!” said Pennington.