Tracking Jose: Storm Continues To Churn In The Atlantic Ocean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tropical Storm Jose continues to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Right now it holds steady with sustained winds of 70 mph. Currently Jose should regain its hurricane force strength by the end of the day on Friday.

As of right now Jose is forecasted to stay off the East coast of the U.S. However, in the last 24 hours the computer models have started to trend a little farther to the West. Where have we seen this trend before? Due to the fact that the models were slow on the Westward trend of Irma, it would be wise for everyone on the East coast to at least think about a hurricane safety plan at this time. The current official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, has shifted to the West as well, to accommodate the Western shift by the latest model runs.

When it comes to impacts across the East coast of the U.S., right now it does not look as though we should see any direct impact from the storm. That is to say we should not see heavy rain or strong gusty winds from Jose directly over land. That does not mean that we are out of the woods though.



High waves could be possible as well as the potential for very strong rip currents as we move into next week. Make sure to stay up to date with all things Jose related by staying turned to the Eyewitness Weather Team.

As for the weekend across the Delaware Valley, it will be warm and muggy with a couple of spotty shower chances her or there as well. The best chance for us to see any rain from Jose would be towards Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.