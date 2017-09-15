Trump Administration Announces $600,000 Grant To Pa. Group To Fight Opioid Crisis

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — High-ranking members of the Trump administration were in Delaware County on Friday to discuss ways to combat the opioid crisis.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price announced a $600,000 grant to the Council of Southeast Pennsylvania to fight opioid addiction, part of $140 million going nationwide.
Word of the grant came after a meeting with workers at Mirmont Treatment Center in Media.
“This is a national emergency, it requires the full attention of the federal government and the assistance of the federal government to the states and local entities. That’s one of the reasons that we’re here today.”
Mirmont treatment center President Tom Cain says the meeting was worthwhile.
“The more funding and the more access to treatment I think is what people were talking about the most. For most of the folks who don’t have the means, so I think these grant monies are going to go a long way to help those folks.”