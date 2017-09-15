PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City parking space was turned into a park, complete with benches, tables and live music Friday afternoon. It was designed as part of the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s 5th Annual “Parking Day.”

The parklet at 7th and Market Streets spanned about 3-parking spaces in length, and was blocked off from traffic by a fence made out of yellow wooden pallets. Along with benches and seats inside the parklet, which is a space made for hanging out and relaxing that stretches about 3-parking spaces.

Inside the area, which was bordered by yellow pallets set up like a fence, were benches, chairs, and tables. The theme of this year’s Parking Day is recycling, so PPA Executive Director Clarena Tolson says everything was made from reusable items.

‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Accepts Award For Show’s Portrayal Of City

Tolson says the idea is to give people a way to relax, maybe eat their lunch, and enjoy a public space they normally wouldn’t have a chance to.

“We’ve got recycled tires, cable spools as tables. Our own little paintings on the wall,” Clarena Tolson, who is executive director of the PPA said. “You’ve got tic-tac-toe going on and dominoes and other games. We’re just kind of highlight and profiling Philadelphia and Philadelphians and our environment.”

Tolson added the PPA’s live music provided by its employees.

“I think we have some employees who really like to perform,” Tolson said. “So, some of them are doing like two hours.”

This is the biggest parklet the PPA has made in the 5-year history of Parking Day.