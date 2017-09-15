Philly DA Candidate Grossman Open To Exploring Idea Of Addict Injection Clinics

Philadelphia (CBS) – Philadelphia Democrat candidate for District Attorney, Larry Krasner, says he’d like to see supervised injection clinics, where addicts can safely inject themselves with drugs. Beth Grossman, Krasner’s Republican challenger, says she’s open to exploring the idea, if the clinics become legal.

Grossman told The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that arresting people may not help and she’s just looking for other solutions for this neighborhood nuisance issue.

“And that’s where a lot of that stuff came from, from closing down properties and for people to come out of their houses every day, to have to see this. Where people are going to inject, like, do it in a vacant area, where there are no residential areas, where there’s not a commercial corridor. Where if it is a mobile site, that’s something worth exploring. I’m not saying put up a brick and mortar place where people can go in and do this. Or if the neighbors don’t want it at all, then so be it. My thing is always there must be neighborhood discussion at the table.”