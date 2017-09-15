Montgomery County School District Threatens To Go On Strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Teachers in the Methacton School District in Montgomery County are threatening to go on strike on Monday.
The Methacton Education Association and the School Board have been negotiating since January. Now, the school district is asking the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board for fact finding, and the teachers union has announced it’s intent to strike on on Monday.
The MEA represents 403 teachers, and the district has 5,000 students.
While negotiations have been ongoing, a state mediator had also been involved in the process.
The district says it asked for fact finding in order to end an impasse with teachers. The district also says a strike cannot happen during the fact finding process.