2 Women Injured After Multiple Shots Fired At Kingsessing Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who shot two women and narrowly missed a 3-year-old girl in Kingsessing.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 5400 block of Hadfield Street.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was visiting a 40-year-old friend, who lives at the home when they heard loud banging on the door.

One of the women went to look through the peephole and that’s when investigators say someone across the street fired at least 14 shots into the front of the home.

The 40-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the 36-year-old was shot in the thigh. Officers transported both women to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said given the sheer number of bullets that came through the home, it’s a miracle the 3-year-old daughter of one of the victims was not hurt.

“Someone wanted to shoot into this house, shooting the occupants of the property,” Small said. “And the two adult females, who were struck, are really lucky with that number of shots that reached the house, at least 12, that the 3-year-old female that was inside the house at the time, she was not struck by gunfire, nor was she hurt in any way.”

The women told police they saw a man running from the scene wearing a mask. Investigators are working to determine a motive.