Funeral Set For NJ Navy Sailor Killed In Ship Collision

Filed Under: Kenneth Smith, USS John McCain

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) – Services are set for the New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Child Taken To Hospital Following Crash In Delaware 

Family and friends will attend a visitation and funeral for 22-year-old Kenneth Smith at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill on Saturday afternoon. He was a 2013 graduate of Cherry Hill High School East.

Smith was an electronics technician 3rd Class aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with the tanker on Aug. 21.

Volunteer Teams Dress Up Parking Meters For Park(ing) Day 

Navy divers recovered the victims’ remains inside flooded compartments of the ship in the days after the accident.

The collision is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch