Jeffrey Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky’s Son, Pleads Guilty To Over Dozen Child Sex Abuse Counts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Jerry Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to over a dozen child sexual abuse counts.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, entered a guilty plea on all 14 counts on Friday, one week before a trial was scheduled to begin.

Police say they began an investigation into Jeffrey Sandusky in November 2016 when a child claimed to have received text messages from him asking for naked photos.

Police say Jeffrey Sandusky was dating the child’s mother at the time and was living with them for about five years.

The child’s mother notified police after the explicit messages were shared with her.

According to the criminal complaint, a second child was also abused in 2013.

Jeffrey Sandusky was asked to leave the home over the abuse.

The victims are 15- and 16-year-old girls.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” said Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller. “This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

The plea deal guarantees Jeffrey Sandusky will spend three to six years in state prison, but the judge will be allowed to impose as much as four to eight years at the time of sentencing.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)