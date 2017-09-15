Jason Kelce Embracing Rare Opportunity To Face Brother Travis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s rare to get the opportunity to play in the NFL. It’s even rarer to have success in the NFL.

And it’s even rarer to share your household’s limelight with your brother, who is simultaneously having NFL success.

That’s the situation for Jason and Travis Kelce — former teammates at Cincinnati — who get to play against each on Sunday in Kansas City when the Eagles come to town.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool,” Eagles center Jason Kelce told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday. “My brother and I both played for the same high school team and college team, and now we’ve obviously been successful in the NFL. Not to many people get to say their brother plays in the NFL, as well. I think, probably, once we’re out there we’re not really gonna be thinking about it too much because we’ll be too busy playing the game.

“It’s something we’ll be looking forward to and definitely something — we’re gonna be taking pictures before and after the game. It’s something that we’ll be able to reflect back on because obviously this is a pretty rare situation. It also means a little bit more, because we like to talk a little bit of trash to each other.”

Jason is 29, two years older than his brother Travis — who is regarded as one of the best tight ends in all of football. Jason says his parents root for him, however.

“Oh, they root for me all the time,” Jason joked. “Way more than Travis, yeah.”

So where does the Kelce genes come from?

“Honestly, my dad is probably not gonna be happy I’m saying this, but we get most of our physical athleticism from my mom’s side,” Jason said. “Not only is she a very athletic woman, but her uncle played college football, my grandfather on her side played college football. But my dad brings a certain level of tenacity and intensity and he was right there pushing us all growing up.”