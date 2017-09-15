High School Football Top 10: Prep Vs. Wood Top The Weekend’s Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s way too early for a game like this, but that’s how the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division schedule has been set up—so powerhouses Archbishop Wood and St. Joseph’s Prep, two defending state champions, will meet tonight at 8 p.m. at Widener University’s Quick Stadium.

Wood, the defending PIAA 5A state champ, started last season 0-2-1 and then went on an 11-game winning streak to win its fourth state title in the last six years. Vikings’ coach Steve Devlin isn’t afraid to play anyone, and it’s why the Vikings have opened this year with Oxbridge Academy (FL), Paramus Catholic (NJ) and Bergen Catholic (NJ), so the Vikings should be more than ready for the Hawks.

Prep carries the area’s longest winning streak into the game. The Hawks have won 16 straight, after taking the 6A state title last year in going 14-0 and opening this season with victories over Tampa Jesuit (FL, 22-7) and St. Peter’s Prep (NJ, 28-17).

The difference tonight will come up front between Wood offensive linemen Tom Walsh, Connor Bishop and Al Glasgow and Prep’s formidable defense, led by tackle Ryan Bryce and end Rayshad Wallace, along with linebackers Phil O’Connor and Bradley Cobaugh and defensive back Dawson DeIuliis.

Prep won last year, 43-24.

Delaware Valley Top 10 For Sept. 15, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 2-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 2-1)

3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 2-1)

4. Malvern Prep (Record: 1-1)

5. Downingtown East (Record: 3-0)

6. Coatesville (Record: 2-1)

7. Imhotep Charter (Record: 2-1)

8. Timber Creek (Record: 2-0)

9. Vineland (Record: 1-0)

10. Millville (Record: 1-0)

Southeastern PA Top 10 For Sept. 15, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 2-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 2-1)

3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 2-1)

4. Malvern Prep (Record: 1-1)

5. Downingtown East (Record: 3-0)

6. Coatesville (Record: 2-1)

7. Imhotep Charter (Record: 2-1)

8. Garnet Valley (Record: 3-0)

9. Central Bucks South (Record: 3-0)

10. North Penn (Record: 1-2)

South Jersey Top 10 For Sept. 15, 2017

1. Timber Creek (Record: 2-0)

2. Vineland (Record: 1-0)

3. Millville (Record: 1-0)

3. Camden Catholic (Record: 1-0)

4. St. Augustine (Record: 1-1)

5. Lenape (Record: 1-0)

6. St. Joseph (Record: 1-0)

7. Cherokee (Record: 1-0)

8. Holy Spirit (Record: 1-0)

9. West Deptford (Record: 1-0)

10. Rancocas Valley (Record: 1-0)