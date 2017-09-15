Overturned Truck Blocking Lanes On Commodore Barry Bridge

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police Investigating 4 Separate Attempted Luring Incidents Involving Children

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident is causing a traffic mess on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The Delaware River Port Authority says an accident was called in around 3:15 p.m. involving an overturned truck and three other vehicles in the eastbound lanes going to New Jersey.

Both the east and westbound lanes were shut down in order to clear the scene, but they have  reopened to residual delays.

 

Two people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

