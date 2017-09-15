NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Police Investigating Attempted Abduction Of 10-Year-Old Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police is investigating a report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in the Frankford section of the city, Friday morning.

It happened in the 5300 Gillespie Street, just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say a man attempted to grab the young girl by her shirt collar and drag her into his vehicle. The 10-year-old girl was able to break free and run away. She was then taken to her school.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

