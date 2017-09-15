Multi-Vehicle Wreck In Upper Merion Leaves 1 Person Hospitalized

Filed Under: accident

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment after a multi-vehicle accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion on Friday afternoon.

The accident, involving four vehicles, happened at 4:07 p.m. and crews are currently cleaning up the crash scene.

TRAFFIC COVERAGE

One of the vehicles overturned and entrapped the person. Authorities say they removed and transported the victim to Einstein Montgomery Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch