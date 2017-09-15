Multi-Vehicle Wreck In Upper Merion Leaves 1 Person Hospitalized

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment after a multi-vehicle accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion on Friday afternoon.
The accident, involving four vehicles, happened at 4:07 p.m. and crews are currently cleaning up the crash scene.
One of the vehicles overturned and entrapped the person. Authorities say they removed and transported the victim to Einstein Montgomery Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation.