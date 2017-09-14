Zeoli Show Log 09.14.17

3pm- According to reports, Donald Trump and Democrat leaders have moved closer to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
3:50pm- While standing next to Sen. Marco Rubio, Donald Trump stated that he hoped Florida Governor Rick Scott would run for Senate.
4:05pm- During an interview on CNN, Rep. Steve King stated that Trump’s base may leave the president if DACA isn’t handled properly.
4:25pm- While appearing on CNN’s New Day, Sen. Marco Rubio said he never thought Trump was “gung ho” when it came to the deportation of DREAMers.
4:35pm- During an interview with Dana Bash, Sen. Ted Cruz addressed a mishap in which someone on his staff accidentally “liked” a pornographic post while using the Senator’s twitter page.
4:50pm- Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price joins the show to discuss his upcoming visit to Philadelphia and the country’s ongoing battle against opioid addiction.
5:50pm- While appearing on Kimmel, Sean Spicer commented on his complex relationship with Anthony Scaramucci.