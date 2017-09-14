Woman Admits To Stealing $200,000 From 92-Year-Old Neighbor

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has acknowledged stealing over $200,000 from her 92-year-old neighbor in a credit card scheme.

Forty-seven-year-old Patricia Westerman, of Bensalem, pleaded guilty to identity theft, credit card fraud and theft counts on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Westerman’s neighbor gave her power of attorney after his wife died in 2015 as his health deteriorated. Investigators say Westerman opened up two credit cards in the man’s name and began making purchases in May 2015. Investigators say Westerman withdrew thousands from the victim’s bank account and also received prescription medications in the victim’s name.

Deputy District Attorney Marc Furber is seeking $215, 752 in restitution.

A judge has deferred sentencing for a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation.

