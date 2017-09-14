Virginia Boy Granted Opportunity To Mow White House Rose Garden Grass

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking up an offer from an 11-year-old in Virginia to help cut the White House grass.

That’s according to presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who tells reporters that “Frank from Falls Church, Va.,” will help the grounds crew cut the Rose Garden grass on Friday.

The boy, who Sanders said last month had just turned 11, wrote to Trump that he admires the president’s business background and has started his own neighborhood lawn care business. According to the letter Sanders read to reporters, Frank wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Frank also enclosed a menu of his services, which include weed-whacking.

Sanders says the White House has let Frank know that Trump thinks he’s doing a good job.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

