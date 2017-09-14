Serial Flasher Sought In Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware are searching for a serial flasher.

Over the course of the last few months, police believe the same man exposed his genitalia to women.

Police say the suspect has been linked to at least four incidents, three of which occurred in downtown Middletown.

Credit: Middletown Police Department

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, with a short crew cut style hair cut and medium complexion.

Police say he is about 5’ 9” with an average build.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-376-9955.

