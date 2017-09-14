Rhys Hoskins Becomes Fastest MLB Player To Hit 17 Homers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rhys Lightning. The Alien. Whatever you want to call him, Rhys Hoskins is on fire.

Hoskins, 24, hit his 17th home run on Wednesday night in an 8-1 win over the Marlins. It was just Hoskins’ 33rd MLB game, making him the fast player to reach 17 homers ever.

Signs of extraterrestrial life spotted in South Philadelphia. 👽 pic.twitter.com/46Ss0MqGsS — Phillies (@Phillies) September 14, 2017

The previous record was set in 1930 when Boston Braves outfielder Wally Berger needed 42 games to hit 17 dingers.

Hoskins is batting .310/.434/.784 in 116 MLB at bats with those 17 home runs and 37 RBI’s. Hoskins has 24 walks and just 26 strikeouts, as well.

“I know this is not going to last forever, this is baseball, it’s not going to last forever,” Hoskins said. “I’ve just been lucky enough that I’m able to kind of ride this natural wave for what, almost a month now. I’m just going to try to keep riding it as much as I can.”

Hoskins joins the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show with Chris Carlin and Ike Reese every Wednesday at 2:25pm, a segment called Rhys’ Pieces.