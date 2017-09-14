NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: Lords Of The Underground Rapper Running For New Jersey Office

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A member of hip-hop trio Lords of the Underground says he’s running for political office in New Jersey.

Hip-hop Artist Treach(L) and DoItAll perform at the CBGB Music & Film Festival 2013 – By Invitation Only ICE-T Performance on October 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for CBGB)

Dupre “Doitall” Kelly announced Thursday that he plans to run for an at-large council seat in Newark next year.

Lords of the Underground, whose songs include “Chief Rocka” and “Tic Toc,” won BET’s best rap group award in 1993.

NJ.com reports that Kelly is the chief executive of the Newark-based media production and event planning company 211 Media Group. His 211 Community Impact nonprofit addresses youth gun violence, mental health and literacy.

Kelly says he wants to expand arts and culture industry in Newark.

All nine of Newark’s city council seats are up for election next May. This will be Kelly’s first run for political office.

