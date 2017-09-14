Week 2 Preview: Eagles Vs. Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will look for a 2-0 start to the season on Sunday when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to battle the Kansas CIty Chiefs.
The Birds started 2017 with a good road win, beating NFC East rival Washington, 30-17. Kansas City’s opening game performance was even more impressive as the Chiefs traveled to Foxborough and beat the defending Super Bowl Champion Patriots, 42-27.
The Eagles are 4-3 against the Chiefs all-time. The two teams last met on September 19th, 2013 at the Linc. The Chiefs won that game 26-16 in Andy Reid’s third game as Kansas City head coach.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Bill Pollock of Missourinet Sports about the Chiefs and Sunday’s match-up.